Celer Network Market Capitalization Achieves $142.13 Million (CELR)

Celer Network (CURRENCY:CELR) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 25th. One Celer Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0254 or 0.00000080 BTC on exchanges. Celer Network has a market cap of $142.13 million and approximately $26.37 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Celer Network has traded 27% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003147 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00053949 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003359 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00020222 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003145 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0960 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $185.82 or 0.00584826 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.05 or 0.00037929 BTC.

About Celer Network

Celer Network is a coin. Its genesis date was March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,601,205,665 coins. Celer Network’s official website is www.celer.network/# . Celer Network’s official message board is medium.com/celer-network . Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @CelerNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network is a leading layer-2 scaling platform that aims to enable fast, easy and secure off-chain transactions for not only payment transactions, but also generalized off-chain smart contract. It enables everyone to quickly build, operate, and use highly scalable decentralized applications through innovations in off-chain scaling techniques and incentive-aligned crypto-economics. “

Buying and Selling Celer Network

