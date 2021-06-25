Celo Price Reaches $3.05 (CELO)

Celo (CURRENCY:CELO) traded 17.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 25th. In the last seven days, Celo has traded up 24.5% against the US dollar. One Celo coin can currently be bought for about $3.05 or 0.00009596 BTC on exchanges. Celo has a total market cap of $748.37 million and approximately $144.01 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003151 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001961 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.83 or 0.00046731 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.44 or 0.00165226 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.34 or 0.00098760 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000174 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002998 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31,938.49 or 1.00633147 BTC.

Celo Coin Profile

Celo’s genesis date was April 22nd, 2020. Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 245,729,966 coins. Celo’s official website is celo.org . Celo’s official Twitter account is @CeloOrg . The official message board for Celo is medium.com/celoorg

According to CryptoCompare, “CELO is a utility and governance asset for the Celo community, which has a fixed supply and variable value. With CELO, users can help shape the direction of the Celo Platform. “

Buying and Selling Celo

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo directly using US dollars.

