Centerra Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAGDF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAGDF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.70.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CAGDF. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Centerra Gold from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Centerra Gold from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Centerra Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.36. Centerra Gold has a twelve month low of $6.34 and a twelve month high of $14.66.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

