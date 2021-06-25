CertiK Market Cap Hits $38.50 Million (CTK)

CertiK (CURRENCY:CTK) traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 25th. One CertiK coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.85 or 0.00002570 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, CertiK has traded down 29% against the U.S. dollar. CertiK has a total market capitalization of $38.50 million and approximately $6.49 million worth of CertiK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003026 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001912 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.13 or 0.00045763 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.27 or 0.00097599 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $53.15 or 0.00160756 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000170 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,179.98 or 1.00360740 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002925 BTC.

CertiK Profile

CertiK’s launch date was October 24th, 2020. CertiK’s total supply is 102,794,948 coins and its circulating supply is 45,310,800 coins. CertiK’s official website is www.certik.org . The official message board for CertiK is medium.com/certik . CertiK’s official Twitter account is @certikorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The CertiK Foundation is a nonprofit, research-driven organization with a mission to give people the power to trust in the blockchain. By pushing forward the adoption of provably secure software, the Foundation hopes to raise the standards of security across space.CertiK Chain provides developers with the safeguards and flexibility to code with confidence, facilitating blockchain adoption for developers, and large enterprises alike. “

Buying and Selling CertiK

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CertiK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CertiK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CertiK using one of the exchanges listed above.

