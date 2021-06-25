Chainlink Price Down 17.9% Over Last Week (LINK)

Chainlink (CURRENCY:LINK) traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. Chainlink has a total market cap of $7.56 billion and approximately $1.07 billion worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chainlink coin can now be purchased for approximately $17.35 or 0.00054366 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Chainlink has traded down 17.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Chainlink alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003134 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003399 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00021045 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003135 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $192.80 or 0.00604060 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0964 or 0.00000302 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.38 or 0.00038783 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.68 or 0.00074186 BTC.

Chainlink Profile

LINK is a coin. It was first traded on September 16th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 435,509,554 coins. The Reddit community for Chainlink is /r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Chainlink is chain.link . The official message board for Chainlink is medium.com/chainlink . Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @smart_contract and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Chainlink is a blockchain-base middleware, acting as a bridge between cryptocurrency smart contracts and off-chain resources like data feeds, various web APIs, and traditional bank account payments. This way, Chainlink allows Smart Contracts to communicate with external resources on their own. LINK is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum Blockchain. It is used to pay Chainlink Node operators for the retrieval of data from off-chain data feeds, formatting of data into blockchain readable formats, off-chain computation, and uptime guarantees they provide as operators. “

Chainlink Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chainlink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chainlink using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Chainlink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chainlink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.