Chainswap Price Tops $0.37 (TOKEN)

Chainswap (CURRENCY:TOKEN) traded 13.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 25th. Chainswap has a market cap of $2.06 million and $121,561.00 worth of Chainswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chainswap coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.37 or 0.00001161 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Chainswap has traded down 26.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003123 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.02 or 0.00053170 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003326 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00020932 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003126 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $188.69 or 0.00589344 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0955 or 0.00000298 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.26 or 0.00038292 BTC.

Chainswap Coin Profile

Chainswap (TOKEN) is a coin. It launched on April 15th, 2021. Chainswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,551,951 coins. Chainswap’s official Twitter account is @chain_swap

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainSwap is a cross-chain asset bridge & application hub for smart chains. ChainSwap allows projects to seamlessly bridge between ETH, BSC and HECO. In the future, ChainSwap will be integrating chains and provide full cross-chain solutions between BTC, DOT, SOL and more. “

Chainswap Coin Trading

