ChainX (PCX) Reaches One Day Volume of $1.44 Million

ChainX (CURRENCY:PCX) traded down 10.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 25th. In the last week, ChainX has traded 43.2% lower against the US dollar. One ChainX coin can now be bought for approximately $3.19 or 0.00009960 BTC on major exchanges. ChainX has a market capitalization of $33.95 million and $1.44 million worth of ChainX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003123 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001948 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.77 or 0.00046150 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.56 or 0.00101688 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.74 or 0.00164748 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000178 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002997 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,049.97 or 1.00108427 BTC.

ChainX Coin Profile

ChainX’s total supply is 10,646,275 coins. ChainX’s official website is chainx.org . The official message board for ChainX is medium.com/@chainx_org . The Reddit community for ChainX is /r/ChainX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ChainX’s official Twitter account is @chainx_org

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainX transforms inter-chain assets in a unified way, and any chain can establish asset interoperability with all chains as long as it establishes a connection with ChainX. ChainX value user's mining power based on the market value of BTC, DOT, ETH, ERC20, EOS, and other assets that user cross-chain deposit in. There is no ICO and pre-mining. ChainX will try to make the validator scalable and civilization. ChainX will use the POS algorithm to establish the first blockchain network that can game for a long time. “

ChainX Coin Trading

