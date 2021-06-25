Charah Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:CHRA) Major Shareholder Sells $132,227.92 in Stock

Charah Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:CHRA) major shareholder Energy Services Fund Ugp Bcp sold 25,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.17, for a total value of $132,227.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Energy Services Fund Ugp Bcp also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Charah Solutions alerts:

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Energy Services Fund Ugp Bcp sold 17,000 shares of Charah Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.19, for a total value of $88,230.00.

On Monday, June 21st, Energy Services Fund Ugp Bcp sold 15,000 shares of Charah Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.45, for a total value of $81,750.00.

On Friday, June 18th, Energy Services Fund Ugp Bcp sold 11,000 shares of Charah Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total value of $60,500.00.

Shares of CHRA stock traded down $0.30 on Friday, hitting $5.13. The company had a trading volume of 134,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,796. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.40. Charah Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.64 and a twelve month high of $6.63.

Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). The business had revenue of $52.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.10 million. Charah Solutions had a negative return on equity of 52.47% and a negative net margin of 12.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Charah Solutions, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Charah Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Charah Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Charah Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $112,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Charah Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $126,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Charah Solutions by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Charah Solutions by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 15,838 shares during the period. 32.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charah Solutions Company Profile

Charah Solutions, Inc provides environmental services to the power generation industry in the United States. The company offers remediation and compliance services, including environmental management of landfills for coal-fired power generation facilities and new and existing ash ponds; active pond management services, such as closure by removal, cap-in-place, and design and construction of new ponds.

Recommended Story: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Charah Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charah Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.