Charah Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:CHRA) Major Shareholder Sells $88,230.00 in Stock

Charah Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:CHRA) major shareholder Energy Services Fund Ugp Bcp sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.19, for a total transaction of $88,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Energy Services Fund Ugp Bcp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 25th, Energy Services Fund Ugp Bcp sold 25,576 shares of Charah Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.17, for a total transaction of $132,227.92.

On Monday, June 21st, Energy Services Fund Ugp Bcp sold 15,000 shares of Charah Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.45, for a total transaction of $81,750.00.

On Friday, June 18th, Energy Services Fund Ugp Bcp sold 11,000 shares of Charah Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total transaction of $60,500.00.

Shares of NYSE:CHRA traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.13. The stock had a trading volume of 134,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,796. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.88. Charah Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.64 and a 1-year high of $6.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.40, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). Charah Solutions had a negative net margin of 12.24% and a negative return on equity of 52.47%. The company had revenue of $52.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Charah Solutions, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Charah Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. North Run Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Charah Solutions by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. North Run Capital LP now owns 2,476,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,109,000 after acquiring an additional 630,544 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Charah Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charah Solutions by 51.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 15,838 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Charah Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Charah Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.55% of the company’s stock.

About Charah Solutions

Charah Solutions, Inc provides environmental services to the power generation industry in the United States. The company offers remediation and compliance services, including environmental management of landfills for coal-fired power generation facilities and new and existing ash ponds; active pond management services, such as closure by removal, cap-in-place, and design and construction of new ponds.

