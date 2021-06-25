ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) CFO Rex S. Jackson Sells 22,311 Shares

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) CFO Rex S. Jackson sold 22,311 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.22, for a total transaction of $718,860.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 362,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,685,001.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

CHPT stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.67. 10,271,573 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,412,746. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.85 and a 52 week high of $49.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.86.

Get ChargePoint alerts:

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $40.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.37) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. R. F. Lafferty initiated coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in ChargePoint during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in ChargePoint during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in ChargePoint during the first quarter valued at $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.48% of the company’s stock.

About ChargePoint

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

Further Reading: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for ChargePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChargePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.