ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) CFO Rex S. Jackson Sells 22,311 Shares

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) CFO Rex S. Jackson sold 22,311 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.22, for a total transaction of $718,860.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 362,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,685,001.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
CHPT stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.67. 10,271,573 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,412,746. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.85 and a 52 week high of $49.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.86.
ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $40.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.37) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in ChargePoint during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in ChargePoint during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in ChargePoint during the first quarter valued at $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.48% of the company’s stock.
About ChargePoint
ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.
