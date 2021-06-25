ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Insider Michael D. Hughes Sells 9,562 Shares

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) insider Michael D. Hughes sold 9,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.22, for a total transaction of $308,087.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 276,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,908,088.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

ChargePoint stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.67. 10,271,573 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,412,746. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.85 and a 52-week high of $49.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.86.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $40.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.23 million. The business’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.37) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in ChargePoint during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 23.48% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ChargePoint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. R. F. Lafferty started coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

About ChargePoint

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

