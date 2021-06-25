ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) SVP William J. Loewenthal Sells 2,224 Shares

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) SVP William J. Loewenthal sold 2,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.22, for a total transaction of $71,657.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,410 shares in the company, valued at $2,558,590.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:CHPT traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.67. 10,271,573 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,412,746. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.85 and a 12-month high of $49.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.86.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $40.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.23 million. The company’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.37) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CHPT. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in ChargePoint in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in ChargePoint by 282.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 4,861 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ChargePoint in the 4th quarter valued at $296,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in ChargePoint in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CHPT. R. F. Lafferty began coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

About ChargePoint

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

