ChartEx (CHART) Achieves Market Capitalization of $183,460.35

ChartEx (CURRENCY:CHART) traded down 11.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. During the last seven days, ChartEx has traded 21.4% lower against the US dollar. ChartEx has a market cap of $183,460.35 and approximately $3,135.00 worth of ChartEx was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ChartEx coin can now be bought for $0.0092 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003146 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001909 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.65 or 0.00046121 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.03 or 0.00097664 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.68 or 0.00159494 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000177 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002959 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31,867.67 or 1.00293640 BTC.

ChartEx Profile

ChartEx was first traded on May 25th, 2018. ChartEx’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. ChartEx’s official Twitter account is @betonchart and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ChartEx is chartex.pro . The official message board for ChartEx is medium.com/@chartexpro

According to CryptoCompare, “Bet on Chart is a football betting platform powered by blockchain, where players can make in-play bets and follow the match at the same time. Every match is represented by a live chart, and the betting process is very similar to financial trading, players only need to predict where the chart is going to be within a certain time frame. BetOnChart (CHART) is an Ethereum-based token that serves as an in-game currency on the betting platform. “

ChartEx Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChartEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChartEx should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ChartEx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

