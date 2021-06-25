Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Shares Acquired by Brown Capital Management LLC

Brown Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,743 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. Brown Capital Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $14,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 16.5% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Condor Capital Management increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 0.4% during the first quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 26,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,007,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 7.6% during the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 1,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 8.4% during the first quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 1,825 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. 68.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

CHKP has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.53.

NASDAQ CHKP traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $116.57. 7,412 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 733,622. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $118.50. The company has a market cap of $15.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.64. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a twelve month low of $103.43 and a twelve month high of $139.26.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $507.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.92 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.69% and a net margin of 40.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

See Also: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.