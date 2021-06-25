Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Shares Purchased by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,796,298 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 482,039 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 2.77% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $425,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,255,638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $812,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621,558 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $150,831,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 85.9% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,212,697 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,785,000 after purchasing an additional 560,332 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,243,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,113,739 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,026,000 after acquiring an additional 373,776 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.53.

CHKP traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $116.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 736 shares, compared to its average volume of 733,622. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.50. The stock has a market cap of $15.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.64. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a twelve month low of $103.43 and a twelve month high of $139.26.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $507.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.92 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.69% and a net margin of 40.79%. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

Featured Article: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHKP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP).

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.