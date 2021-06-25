Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Shares Sold by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,135,483 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 144,328 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.83% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $127,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CHKP. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 151.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 524.5% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CHKP shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Cowen began coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Check Point Software Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.53.

Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $116.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $118.50. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12-month low of $103.43 and a 12-month high of $139.26.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.04. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 40.79% and a return on equity of 25.69%. The business had revenue of $507.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

