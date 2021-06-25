Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $26.70 million-34.30 million.

CMCM opened at $2.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $336.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.27. Cheetah Mobile has a twelve month low of $1.64 and a twelve month high of $5.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.24.

Get Cheetah Mobile alerts:

Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, June 11th. The software maker reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. Cheetah Mobile had a net margin of 48.37% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The business had revenue of $30.29 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet raised Cheetah Mobile from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Cheetah Mobile Company Profile

Cheetah Mobile Inc operates as an internet company in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. The company's utility products include Clean Master, a junk file cleaning, memory boosting, and privacy protection tool for mobile devices; Security Master, an anti-virus and security application for mobile devices; and Duba Anti-virus, an internet security application to protect users against known and unknown security threats and malicious applications.

Further Reading: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Cheetah Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheetah Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.