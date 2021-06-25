ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) Shares Up 5.1%

ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI)’s stock price shot up 5.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $13.78 and last traded at $13.72. 40,442 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,463,721 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.06.

Several research firms have commented on CCXI. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective (down previously from $120.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of ChemoCentryx from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of ChemoCentryx from $101.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective (down previously from $93.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. ChemoCentryx currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.43.

Get ChemoCentryx alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.51. The company has a market capitalization of $959.76 million, a PE ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 7.14 and a quick ratio of 7.14.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.03). ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 91.54% and a negative return on equity of 16.12%. The company had revenue of $10.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.69 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ChemoCentryx, Inc. will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Tausif Butt purchased 10,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.06 per share, with a total value of $120,222.20. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,870 shares in the company, valued at $120,222.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in ChemoCentryx by 28.2% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ChemoCentryx by 169.5% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in ChemoCentryx in the first quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in ChemoCentryx in the first quarter worth about $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

ChemoCentryx Company Profile (NASDAQ:CCXI)

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. It develops Avacopan, an orally administered selective complement 5a receptor inhibitor for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis; and completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

Featured Story: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for ChemoCentryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChemoCentryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.