Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Shares Acquired by Alexandria Capital LLC

Alexandria Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 106,333 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,353 shares during the quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $7,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 186.7% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 430 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 85.9% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 513 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LNG. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Cheniere Energy from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James raised their target price on Cheniere Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays raised their target price on Cheniere Energy from $80.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Shares of LNG traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $87.49. The company had a trading volume of 20,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,364,652. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -301.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.62. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.65 and a 1 year high of $90.00.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 23.00% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

In other Cheniere Energy news, SVP Aaron D. Stephenson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total value of $1,754,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,895 shares in the company, valued at $4,991,967.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Further Reading: What is a price target?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.