Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) Sets New 52-Week High at $123.09

Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $123.09 and last traded at $121.81, with a volume of 3219 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $119.60.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Maxim Group raised their target price on Chesapeake Utilities from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Chesapeake Utilities from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on Chesapeake Utilities in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $118.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 26.83 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.13. Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 11.56%. The firm had revenue of $191.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This is a positive change from Chesapeake Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Chesapeake Utilities’s payout ratio is presently 45.61%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPK. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

About Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK)

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

