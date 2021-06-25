Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Director James Kevin Symancyk Sells 50,000 Shares

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Director James Kevin Symancyk sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.64, for a total value of $3,932,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 274,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,600,442. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE CHWY traded down $0.27 on Friday, reaching $80.35. 3,479,356 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,606,592. Chewy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.31 and a 12 month high of $120.00. The company has a market cap of $33.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,017.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 38.46 and a beta of 0.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.65.

Get Chewy alerts:

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHWY. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in Chewy in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Chewy in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Chewy in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Chewy by 243.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Chewy in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 96.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target on shares of Chewy in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chewy in a research note on Sunday, June 13th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Chewy from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price objective on shares of Chewy in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Chewy in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chewy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.17.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

Recommended Story: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.