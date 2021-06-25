Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) General Counsel Sells $837,040.00 in Stock

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 10,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $837,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 41,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,348,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Susan Helfrick also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Chewy alerts:

On Monday, June 14th, Susan Helfrick sold 18,646 shares of Chewy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total value of $1,399,195.84.

Chewy stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $80.35. 3,479,356 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,606,592. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.65. Chewy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.31 and a twelve month high of $120.00. The firm has a market cap of $33.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,017.50, a PEG ratio of 38.46 and a beta of 0.08.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Chewy in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Chewy from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush increased their price target on Chewy from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chewy in a research note on Sunday, June 13th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Chewy in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Chewy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.17.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Chewy during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in Chewy during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Chewy by 243.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Chewy during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

Featured Article: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.