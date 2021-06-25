Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.14 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Chewy in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.15. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Chewy’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CHWY. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Chewy in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Chewy from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Chewy in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price objective on shares of Chewy in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Cfra initiated coverage on shares of Chewy in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.17.

Chewy stock opened at $80.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.65. Chewy has a 52 week low of $44.31 and a 52 week high of $120.00.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS.

In other Chewy news, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 6,150,000 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $501,225,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 18,646 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total transaction of $1,399,195.84. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 70,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,325,888.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,328,973 shares of company stock valued at $514,655,134. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Chewy by 2.5% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in shares of Chewy by 88.8% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Chewy by 8.3% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Chewy in the first quarter valued at approximately $561,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Chewy by 3,703.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 268,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,734,000 after purchasing an additional 261,320 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

