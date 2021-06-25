Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Sets New 12-Month High at $6.76

Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $6.76 and last traded at $6.64, with a volume of 29980 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.29.

CHS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chico’s FAS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Chico’s FAS from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Chico’s FAS from $2.50 to $5.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Chico’s FAS from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Get Chico's FAS alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $826.32 million, a PE ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 1.54.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.09. Chico’s FAS had a negative net margin of 13.32% and a negative return on equity of 65.16%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chico’s FAS, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chico’s FAS during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Chico’s FAS in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new position in Chico’s FAS in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Chico’s FAS in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Chico’s FAS by 71.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 28,631 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 11,897 shares in the last quarter. 76.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chico’s FAS Company Profile (NYSE:CHS)

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), Soma, and TellTale brands. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Chico's FAS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chico's FAS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.