Chiliz Achieves Market Cap of $1.35 Billion (CHZ)

Chiliz (CURRENCY:CHZ) traded 9.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 25th. Chiliz has a market cap of $1.35 billion and approximately $275.76 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chiliz coin can now be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00000721 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Chiliz has traded down 22.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chiliz Profile

CHZ is a coin. It launched on October 26th, 2018. Chiliz’s total supply is 8,888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 5,893,953,727 coins. Chiliz’s official Twitter account is @chiliz and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Chiliz is www.chiliz.com . The official message board for Chiliz is medium.com/chiliz

According to CryptoCompare, “Chiliz is a fin-tech platform for tokenizing sports teams. Its currency and blockchain technology power products for casual, mainstream consumers. Socios.com – a tokenized fan engagement solution for sports – is the first platform powered by Chiliz. The CHZ token is currently available across two blockchains in BEP-2 & ERC20 variations. It is openly purchasable on multiple centralized exchanges including Binance DEX, KuCoin, Bitmax, and others. CHZ tokens will also be purchasable on Socios.com via debit/ credit card. CHZ tokens run on both Binance Chain and the Ethereum blockchain. “

Chiliz Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chiliz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chiliz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chiliz using one of the exchanges listed above.

