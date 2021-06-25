Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) by 18.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,561,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 706,656 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 5.29% of Chimerix worth $43,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chimerix by 21.9% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 34,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 6,236 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Chimerix by 335.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 43,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 33,402 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Chimerix by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 113,320 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Chimerix by 2.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 99,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chimerix during the 1st quarter worth $118,000. 55.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CMRX shares. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Chimerix from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Chimerix in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chimerix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Chimerix in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Chimerix in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Chimerix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.38.

CMRX opened at $7.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.25. Chimerix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.22 and a fifty-two week high of $11.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $669.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 1.59.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.73). The company had revenue of $1.44 million during the quarter. Chimerix had a negative net margin of 2,344.90% and a negative return on equity of 49.70%. On average, analysts anticipate that Chimerix, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Chimerix

Chimerix, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on accelerating the advancement of various medicines that impact in the lives of patients living with cancer and other serious diseases. Its clinical stage development programs include brincidofovir (BCV), an antiviral drug candidate in development as a medical countermeasure for smallpox; dociparstat sodium (DSTAT), which inhibits the activities of key proteins implicated in the resistance of acute myeloid leukemia blasts and leukemic stem cells to chemotherapy; and ONC201 a program for potentially treating tumors which harbor the H3 K27M mutation in recurrent diffuse midline glioma patients.

