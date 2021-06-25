Chimpion (BNANA) 24 Hour Volume Tops $462,221.00

Chimpion (CURRENCY:BNANA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 25th. In the last week, Chimpion has traded 11% lower against the dollar. Chimpion has a market capitalization of $69.51 million and $462,221.00 worth of Chimpion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chimpion coin can now be bought for approximately $2.19 or 0.00006867 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003134 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.10 or 0.00053590 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003363 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00021132 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003136 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $189.12 or 0.00592783 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0949 or 0.00000298 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00038614 BTC.

Chimpion (BNANA) is a coin. Chimpion’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,727,387 coins. The Reddit community for Chimpion is https://reddit.com/r/Chimpion . Chimpion’s official website is www.chimpion.io . Chimpion’s official Twitter account is @chimpionio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The latest initiative of the Chimpion ecosystem, Chimpion Springboard is a staking platform that enables individuals to stake their Chimpion Tokens into profitable e-commerce businesses. These businesses are given access to the crypto e-commerce platform and premium services. Following the vesting period, those who have staked the store can withdraw their Chimpion Tokens and keep the additional rewards they have collected. “

