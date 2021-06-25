China Renaissance Securities Begins Coverage on Adagene (NASDAQ:ADAG)

Research analysts at China Renaissance Securities started coverage on shares of Adagene (NASDAQ:ADAG) in a research report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $40.57 price target on the stock. China Renaissance Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 189.99% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ADAG. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Adagene in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Adagene in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Adagene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Adagene in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.14.

NASDAQ:ADAG opened at $13.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $608.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.28. Adagene has a 52-week low of $11.11 and a 52-week high of $31.83.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADAG. Strategic Vision Investment Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Adagene during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,230,000. Matthews International Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adagene during the 1st quarter valued at about $15,051,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Adagene during the 1st quarter valued at about $617,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Adagene during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,871,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adagene in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.76% of the company’s stock.

Adagene Company Profile

Adagene Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and production of monoclonal antibody drugs for cancers. Its products include ADG106, a human ligand-blocking agonistic anti-CD137 monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment advanced solid tumors and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; ADG126, a fully-human anti-CTLA-4 mAb that is in preclinical stage used in the treatment of cancers; and ADG116, a human ligand-blocking anti-CTLA-4 mAb, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic solid tumors.

