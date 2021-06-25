China Vanke (OTCMKTS:CHVKF) Stock Price Down 0.6%

China Vanke Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHVKF) shares were down 0.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.30 and last traded at $3.30. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 955 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.32.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.84.

China Vanke Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CHVKF)

China Vanke Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of properties in the Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company operates through Property Development and Property Management segments. It develops residential buildings, commercial offices, and other ancillary facilities.

