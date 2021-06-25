Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) Trading Down 4%

Shares of Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) fell 4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $15.16 and last traded at $15.17. 13,298 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,298,086 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.81.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Chindata Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Chindata Group in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.04 price objective for the company. Finally, DBS Vickers initiated coverage on Chindata Group in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.91.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.92.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Chindata Group by 30.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 4,211 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Chindata Group by 167.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 4,482 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Chindata Group by 3,455.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 5,598 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in Chindata Group by 6.3% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 101,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 5,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Chindata Group by 51.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 8,462 shares during the last quarter. 11.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD)
Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.
