Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) Trading Down 4%

Shares of Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) fell 4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $15.16 and last traded at $15.17. 13,298 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,298,086 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.81.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Chindata Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Chindata Group in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.04 price objective for the company. Finally, DBS Vickers initiated coverage on Chindata Group in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.91.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.92.

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $98.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.32 million. On average, analysts expect that Chindata Group Holdings Limited will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Chindata Group by 30.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 4,211 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Chindata Group by 167.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 4,482 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Chindata Group by 3,455.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 5,598 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in Chindata Group by 6.3% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 101,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 5,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Chindata Group by 51.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 8,462 shares during the last quarter. 11.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD)

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

