Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirty-one brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twenty have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,665.30.

A number of research firms have commented on CMG. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,725.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,415.00 to $1,460.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,550.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $1,723.04 to $1,800.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,760.00 to $1,875.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd.

In related news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 109 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,300.00, for a total transaction of $141,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 2,795 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,471.00, for a total transaction of $4,111,445.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 14,438 shares in the company, valued at $21,238,298. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,667 shares of company stock worth $7,003,143 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMG. Citizens & Northern Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 1,096 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 38 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 615 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 93 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 505 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. 89.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $1,489.22 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,401.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.92 billion, a PE ratio of 111.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.35. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 12 month low of $1,021.00 and a 12 month high of $1,579.52.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The restaurant operator reported $5.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 19.45%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 24.48 EPS for the current year.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

