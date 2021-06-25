Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli (OTCMKTS:LDSVF) Given Underweight Rating at Barclays

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli (OTCMKTS:LDSVF)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating restated by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

LDSVF stock remained flat at $$9,598.45 during trading hours on Friday. Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli has a 52 week low of $7,668.33 and a 52 week high of $10,000.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9,489.66.

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & SprÃ¼ngli AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of chocolate products worldwide. The company sells its products under the Lindt, Ghirardelli, Russell Stover, Whitman's, Pangburn's, Caffarel, Hofbauer, and KÃ¼fferle brands. It serves customers through a network of distributors, as well as through its approximately 500 shops.

