Chromia (CHR) Trading Down 27.3% Over Last Week

Chromia (CURRENCY:CHR) traded down 10.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. Over the last seven days, Chromia has traded 27.3% lower against the dollar. One Chromia coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000408 BTC on exchanges. Chromia has a total market capitalization of $55.81 million and approximately $18.59 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003140 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.25 or 0.00054176 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00021187 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003325 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003143 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $190.11 or 0.00596951 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0949 or 0.00000298 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.37 or 0.00038853 BTC.

Chromia (CHR) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 27th, 2019. Chromia’s total supply is 471,970,667 coins and its circulating supply is 429,822,250 coins. The official website for Chromia is chromia.com . Chromia’s official Twitter account is @chromia and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Chromia (by ChromaWay) is a new blockchain platform for decentralized applications, conceived in response to the shortcomings of existing platforms and designed to enable a new generation of dapps to scale beyond what is currently possible. Chromia is both a blockchain and a relational database. This means that decentralized applications (dapps) can be written in a way that is familiar to developers all over the world, whether they work on large enterprise applications, games, or smaller projects. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chromia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chromia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chromia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

