Chronologic Trading 12.4% Higher This Week (DAY)

Chronologic (CURRENCY:DAY) traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. One Chronologic coin can currently be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000549 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Chronologic has traded 12.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Chronologic has a market capitalization of $210,854.23 and $32.00 worth of Chronologic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003175 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.02 or 0.00054041 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00021003 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003326 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003176 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $188.00 or 0.00596944 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0939 or 0.00000298 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00038966 BTC.

About Chronologic

DAY is a coin. Chronologic’s total supply is 1,398,181 coins and its circulating supply is 1,220,301 coins. The official website for Chronologic is chronologic.network . Chronologic’s official Twitter account is @ChronoLogicETH and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ChronoLogic is a cryptocurrency project that wants to introduce a new concept of Proof-of-Time. The DAY token is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The only way additional DAY can be produced is via the passage of time where the rate of DAY tokens minted will depend on the minting power, named ChronoPower. “

Chronologic Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chronologic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chronologic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chronologic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

