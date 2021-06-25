CHS (NASDAQ:CHSCL) Trading Down 0.4%

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCL) shares dropped 0.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $28.50 and last traded at $28.58. Approximately 19,812 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 27,164 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.70.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $0.4688 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.56%.

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, provides grains, foods, and energy resources to businesses and consumers in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Energy, Ag, and Nitrogen Production. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane and other natural gas liquids.

