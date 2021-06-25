CHS (NASDAQ:CHSCO) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Shares of CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCO) dropped 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $28.11 and last traded at $28.18. Approximately 14,443 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 22,719 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.25.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.55.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.4922 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.99%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CHS stock. F M Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCO) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 16,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,000.

CHS Company Profile

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, provides grains, foods, and energy resources to businesses and consumers in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Energy, Ag, and Nitrogen Production. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane and other natural gas liquids.

