Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Shares Bought by Avalon Investment & Advisory

Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 31.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,534 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares during the quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in Cigna were worth $1,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cigna in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $353,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Cigna by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 25,859 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $6,258,000 after acquiring an additional 6,084 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cigna by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 946,118 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $196,965,000 after purchasing an additional 189,001 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cigna by 5.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,603,822 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $7,156,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635,788 shares during the last quarter. 88.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CI opened at $234.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $80.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $251.99. Cigna Co. has a 52-week low of $158.84 and a 52-week high of $272.81.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $4.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.42 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $40.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.27 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 20.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.68%.

A number of research analysts have commented on CI shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cigna from $254.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Cigna from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $283.00.

In other Cigna news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 3,075 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.70, for a total value of $740,152.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,989 shares in the company, valued at $6,496,252.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 6,207 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.39, for a total value of $1,585,205.73. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 103,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,480,878.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 263,995 shares of company stock valued at $67,411,610. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

