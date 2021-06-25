Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,108,802 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,856 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.69% of Cincinnati Financial worth $114,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 184,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,058,000 after buying an additional 42,380 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 49,404 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,093,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 953.6% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 81.9% during the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 69,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,165,000 after buying an additional 31,300 shares during the period. 66.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Charles Odell Schiff sold 10,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.82, for a total value of $1,210,182.00. 8.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on CINF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $88.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.75.

Shares of CINF opened at $117.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $117.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.97 billion, a PE ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.65. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a one year low of $61.17 and a one year high of $124.37.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 31.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2349.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is currently 76.83%.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

