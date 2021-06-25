Cineplex (TSE:CGX) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$15.81. Cineplex shares last traded at C$15.49, with a volume of 648,577 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms recently commented on CGX. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Cineplex from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Cineplex from C$14.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Cineplex from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Cineplex from C$9.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$12.93.

The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,933.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$14.20. The company has a market cap of C$981.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82.

Cineplex (TSE:CGX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C($1.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$41.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$48.99 million. As a group, analysts predict that Cineplex Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Cineplex Company Profile (TSE:CGX)

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.

