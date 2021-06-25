Cineworld Group (OTCMKTS:CNNWF) Receives Hold Rating from Berenberg Bank

Cineworld Group (OTCMKTS:CNNWF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CNNWF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Cineworld Group in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Cineworld Group in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Barclays assumed coverage on Cineworld Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Peel Hunt cut Cineworld Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cineworld Group has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

CNNWF stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.22. 23,950 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,511. Cineworld Group has a 52-week low of $0.26 and a 52-week high of $1.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.30.

Cineworld Group plc engages in the cinema business. It is also involved in financing, retail, cinema property leasing, property, ticket booking, film distribution, advertising, general partner, and gift promotion activities. The company operates its cinema sites under the Regal, United Artists, Edwards theatres, Cineworld, Picturehouse, Cinema City, Yes Planet, and Rav-Chen brands.

