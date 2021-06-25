Cipher (CPR) 24 Hour Volume Hits $85,225.00

Cipher (CURRENCY:CPR) traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. Cipher has a market cap of $120,195.01 and approximately $85,225.00 worth of Cipher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cipher coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cipher has traded 43.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.08 or 0.00280827 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000217 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000079 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001648 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $198.40 or 0.00625472 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00004574 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Cipher Profile

Cipher is a coin. Cipher’s total supply is 1,080,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,683,402 coins. Cipher’s official website is ciphercryptotech.org . Cipher’s official Twitter account is @ciphertoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Cipher Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cipher directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cipher should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cipher using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

