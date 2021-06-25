Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Acquired by Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 75.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 176,069 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 75,833 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $9,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $2,026,921,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 161.1% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 21,162,770 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,094,329,000 after purchasing an additional 13,057,642 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 38,592,574 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,727,018,000 after purchasing an additional 8,276,836 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 334,979,843 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,321,808,000 after purchasing an additional 7,282,145 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,461,276 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,721,142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,778,044 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.10. 164,608 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,055,578. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.28 and a 52-week high of $55.35. The company has a market cap of $223.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.73.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.57 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 31.12%. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 50.68%.

In other news, COO Maria Martinez sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $2,750,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $402,786.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,864 shares of company stock worth $4,186,457 over the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CSCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.85.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Featured Article: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.