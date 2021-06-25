Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Begins Coverage on Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Equities research analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price target points to a potential upside of 28.83% from the company’s previous close.

ENPH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Northland Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Roth Capital cut their target price on Enphase Energy from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Enphase Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.50.

Shares of Enphase Energy stock opened at $170.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 5.20 and a quick ratio of 5.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $142.47. The company has a market cap of $23.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 275.44 and a beta of 1.16. Enphase Energy has a one year low of $43.42 and a one year high of $229.04.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $301.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.83 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 25.37% and a net margin of 11.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Enphase Energy will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 30,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $4,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 186,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,042,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Eric Branderiz sold 18,908 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.39, for a total transaction of $3,108,286.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 125,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,552,695.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 211,911 shares of company stock worth $30,019,363. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 693 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

