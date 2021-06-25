Citigroup Inc. Acquires 107,258 Shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) by 33,623.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 107,577 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,258 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.33% of Papa John’s International worth $9,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 19,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 1.7% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 3.1% in the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 7,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 0.4% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 78,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,945,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 18.8% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Papa John’s International stock opened at $104.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $97.20. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.12 and a 12 month high of $110.33.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $511.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.89 million. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 31.74% and a net margin of 4.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.29%.

PZZA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Papa John’s International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Papa John’s International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.25.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

