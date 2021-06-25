Citigroup Inc. Acquires 158,955 Shares of UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR) by 40.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 548,039 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 158,955 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.39% of UP Fintech worth $9,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TIGR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in UP Fintech by 263.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 4,523 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in UP Fintech in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of UP Fintech during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in UP Fintech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UP Fintech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.42% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on UP Fintech from $8.30 to $38.60 in a report on Friday, February 26th. CICC Research assumed coverage on UP Fintech in a report on Thursday, March 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.60 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded UP Fintech from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

NASDAQ:TIGR opened at $26.86 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.31. UP Fintech Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $4.02 and a fifty-two week high of $38.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.92 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $81.28 million for the quarter. UP Fintech had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 17.53%.

About UP Fintech

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform; and account management services.

