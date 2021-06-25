Citigroup Inc. Acquires 9,922 Shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 232,735 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,922 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 2.91% of Fidelity Value Factor ETF worth $10,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FVAL. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Fidelity Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Principle Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000.

Get Fidelity Value Factor ETF alerts:

FVAL opened at $47.75 on Friday. Fidelity Value Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $32.44 and a 1-year high of $48.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.57.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FVAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.