Citigroup Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) by 49.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,672,025 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 551,386 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Kinross Gold worth $11,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kinross Gold in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in Kinross Gold by 187.5% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 4,830 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Kinross Gold by 96.6% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 23,002 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 11,301 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in Kinross Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Sepio Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. 45.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KGC opened at $6.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.86. Kinross Gold Co. has a 52 week low of $6.10 and a 52 week high of $10.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.56.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The mining company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15. The business had revenue of $986.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 31.69% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is 7.79%.

KGC has been the subject of several research reports. National Bank Financial cut shares of Kinross Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC lowered shares of Kinross Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $11.25 to $8.50 in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $7.50 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $11.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.54.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

