Citigroup Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 269,531 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,135 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.11% of Aramark worth $10,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ARMK. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Aramark by 11.0% in the first quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Ossiam purchased a new position in shares of Aramark during the fourth quarter worth about $190,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Aramark during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Aramark during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Allstate Corp purchased a new position in shares of Aramark during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aramark stock opened at $38.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. Aramark has a 1 year low of $20.31 and a 1 year high of $43.12.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Aramark had a negative net margin of 5.42% and a negative return on equity of 14.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aramark will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is presently -258.82%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ARMK shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Aramark from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Aramark in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Aramark from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Aramark to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.91.

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

