Citigroup Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) by 52.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,612 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,901 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Bill.com worth $10,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BILL. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in Bill.com by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 9,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Bill.com by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 2,417 shares during the period. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in Bill.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,419,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Bill.com by 238.6% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 92,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,636,000 after acquiring an additional 65,229 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Bill.com by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 38,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,319,000 after acquiring an additional 5,730 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Bill.com news, insider Bora Chung sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.26, for a total value of $1,231,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,667 shares in the company, valued at $5,530,141.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.69, for a total value of $301,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $301,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 149,888 shares of company stock worth $23,494,544. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE BILL opened at $187.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.81 and a 12-month high of $195.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $154.34.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $59.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.51 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 6.09% and a negative net margin of 32.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BILL. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Bill.com in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on Bill.com from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Bill.com from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Bill.com in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.71.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

