Citigroup Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) by 40.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 366,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 248,073 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.17% of Healthcare Trust of America worth $10,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,268,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $475,579,000 after purchasing an additional 798,494 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,630,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $458,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885,295 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 3.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,168,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,118,000 after purchasing an additional 210,978 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 73.1% in the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 4,658,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 1.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,200,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,267,000 after acquiring an additional 59,002 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

HTA stock opened at $27.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.38. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.39 and a 12-month high of $29.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.60.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.33). Healthcare Trust of America had a return on equity of 2.61% and a net margin of 7.69%. The firm had revenue of $191.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.85%.

A number of research firms have commented on HTA. Zacks Investment Research cut Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Healthcare Trust of America from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.33.

About Healthcare Trust of America

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

